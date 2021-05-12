Before the pandemic, Vicky Ray (left, front) had only missed 3 Nuggets game in 29 years of attending games. Ticketed fans were back in the house for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic at the Nuggets game on April 4, 2021 Things were a lot different since the last time that fans were in the building for Denver Nuggets game. In the bubble last summer, the Nuggets Nuggets make history as first NBA team to overcome 3-1 deficits twice in the same postseason. Center Nikola Jokic has had such an amazing year so far that he is a frontrunner for the NBA MVP. And the Pepsi Center is now Ball Arena.The fans went wild to celebrate the first three pointer of the game. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)