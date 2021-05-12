Snagging playoff tickets just got a little bit easier for Nuggets and Avalanche fans.
Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announced Wednesday the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment approved a variation that allows an increase in the number of fans permitted to attend games at Ball Arena from the current 4,050, or 22.1% of overall capacity, to 7,750, which is 42.3% full.
“We are very grateful for the opportunity to increase our venue capacity as both of our teams extend their exciting seasons into the playoffs,” Matt Bell, KSE’s vice president of venue booking, said in the release.
“We will continue to work with CDPHE along with the leadership of the NBA and NHL to monitor ongoing public health matters and take all necessary precautions to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our fans, frontline workers, staff and athletes.”
Those with ticket plans or team partners will get the first crack at tickets through a series of presale events. Any remaining tickets will then be made available to the public. Fans can get more information at ColoradoAvalanche.com and DenverNuggets.com.
The Nuggets have secured home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs with three road games left in the regular season. The Avalanche's West Division is in flux with two games remaining in the regular season.