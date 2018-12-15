DENVER - Cleveland’s visit to Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Saturday proved to be more than a de facto NFL playoff elimination game.
The Browns’ 17-16 win also offered a glimpse at the future, as the Browns and Broncos boast two of the most experienced and productive rookie classes in the league.
Thanks in part to starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma, the Browns entered with the second-most snaps by rookies in the league (4,864). The Broncos, led by outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, the No. 5 overall pick from North Carolina State, were eighth (3,690).
Denver has gotten historic production out of its offensive rookies. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton and running backs Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman entered with a combined 2,209 yards from scrimmage through 13 weeks, good for third all-time since the 1970 merger.
before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cleveland Browns at the Denver Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Saturday, December 15, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
President of the Browns Backers Club Tony Schott (center) from Akron, Ohio tailgates with fellow fans at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado where the Broncos take on the Cleveland Browns Saturday, December 15th, 2018. (Liz Copan/The Gazette)
Browns fans from East Cleveland Dominique Washington and Davis Wilson show off their unborn fan at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado where the Broncos take on the Cleveland Browns Saturday, December 15th, 2018. (Liz Copan/The Gazette)
The Palmer Ridge football team, state 3A champs, were on the field before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cleveland Browns at the Denver Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Saturday, December 15, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The Palmer Ridge football team, state 3A champs, were on the field before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cleveland Browns at the Denver Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Saturday, December 15, 2018. On the left is their star quarterback Ty Evans. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) warms up before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cleveland Browns at the Denver Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Saturday, December 15, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) (right) is greeted by Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cleveland Browns at the Denver Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Saturday, December 15, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) hugs Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cleveland Browns at the Denver Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Saturday, December 15, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cleveland Browns at the Denver Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Saturday, December 15, 2018. Mayfield was the first round draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner last year. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) celebrates a first quarter touchdown with Jarvis Landry (80) over the Broncos on Saturday the 15th. The score was tied 10-10 at halftime. (Liz Copan/The Gazette)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) tumbles into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter of the game versus the Broncos on Saturday the 15th. The score was tied 10-10 at halftime. (Liz Copan/The Gazette)
Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum (4) is sacked by Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jamie Collins (51) during the first quarter of the game at Mile High Stadium on Saturday, December 15th in Denver, Colorado. (Liz Copan/The Gazette)
Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum (4) passes the ball to running back Phillip Lindsay (30) during the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mile High Stadium Saturday, December 15th, 2018. (Liz Copan/The Gazette)
Browns fan Bret Haberman from Cleveland, Ohio shows off his tattoo at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado where the Broncos take on the Cleveland Browns Saturday, December 15th, 2018. (Liz Copan/The Gazette)
Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis (99) strips the ball from Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and the Broncos recover the ball during the third quarter Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) for his 98th career sack to become the all-time leading sacker for the Broncos during the third quarter Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) celebrates after breaking the Broncos all-time sack record with his 98th sack after sacking Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the third quarter Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws down field against the Broncos during the third quarter Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield smiles during a fourth quarter time out at Mile High Stadium in Denver on Saturday, December 15th. The Browns won over the Broncos 17-16. (Liz Copan/The Gazette)
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) is pulled down by Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jamie Collins (51) during the fourth quarter of a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cleveland Browns at the Denver Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Saturday, December 15, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) is brought down by Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Trevon Coley (93) during the fourth quarter of a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cleveland Browns at the Denver Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Saturday, December 15, 2018. The Broncos lost the game 17-16. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Cousins Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) and Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) exchange jerseys after a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cleveland Browns at the Denver Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Saturday, December 15, 2018. The Broncos lost the game 17-16.. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cleveland Browns at the Denver Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Saturday, December 15, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Mayfield made the first play of the rookies.
Following a Broncos punt on the game’s opening drive, Mayfield hit Jarvis Landry for 19 yards on the Browns’ first play and capped the drive with a near-perfect, 31-yard touchdown to Breshad Perriman.
Sutton helped the Broncos tie it by the end of the first, as his first reception was extended by 15 yards via penalty before the rookie out of SMU drew a pass interference inside the Cleveland 5-yard line, setting up a short touchdown run by quarterback Case Keenum.
Denver moved in front on a Brandon McManus field goal, before Cleveland’s rookie kicker, Greg Joseph, hit a 40-yarder, leading to a 10-10 tie at the break.
Mayfield had the Browns in position to potentially kick a go-ahead field goal late in the first half before an interception ended the drive.
Another Mayfield turnover, this one a fumble forced by Adam Gotsis and recovered by Derek Wolfe, helped Denver claim a 13-10 lead after three quarters on McManus’ second field goal.
Mayfield, however, rebounded with a touchdown drive started by completions with Landry and Colorado State product Rashard Higgins, before hitting Antonio Callaway, another member of the 2018 rookie class, on a quick slant that put the Browns up 17-13 early in the fourth.
Lindsay and rookie receiver DaeSean Hamilton helped move the Broncos down the field on their next drive, but Denver settled for a field goal to make it a one-point game.
Cleveland’s rookie running back, Nick Chubb, broke free for 40 yards on the first play of the Browns’ ensuing drive. The second-round pick out of Georgia was stopped on a 4th-and-1 play later in the drive, giving the Broncos one last chance, but Keenum was sacked on a fourth-and-10 play in the final minute.
Mayfield took a knee on the final snap to secure a victory and keep the Browns’ slim playoff hopes alive. The rookie signal caller finished 18 of 31 for 188 yards and two touchdowns against the two turnovers. Chubb carried 20 times for 100 yards.
Hamilton led the Bronco rookies with seven receptions for 46 yards. Sutton caught five balls for 42 yards, while Lindsay rushed for 20 yards on 14 carries and caught four passes for another 20 yards. Freeman totaled just eight yards on five touches.
Chubb finished with four tackles and one quarterback hurry but did not register a sack.
Saturday’s rookie showcase was not at full strength, as Cleveland cornerback Denzel Ward, the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, was out with an injury.