Ethan Horvath provided the heroics for his country just a few miles from home.
The Highlands Ranch native came into goal off the bench and provided a save on a penalty kick in the closing moments of extra time to preserve a 3-2 victory for the United States Men’s National Team over Mexico as the U.S. claimed its first CONCACAF Nation’s League Championship in a thriller Sunday night at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
"When you're on the bench as a keeper, you don't expect to come into the game," Horvath said. "It's just a whole bunch of emotions. ... It was a special moment for me, because this is my hometown, Denver. I couldn't be happier."
The penalty kick was set up by a handball in the goalie box by Mark McKenzie but Horvath cleaned it up with a dive to his right.
The game was marred by homophobic chants from the Mexican crowd that prompted a stoppage. There were also two occasions when projectiles, mostly bottles and cups, rained onto the field in front of a section of fans of the Mexican team. One bottle hit Giovanni Reyna, prompting medical personnel to tend to the 18-year-old U.S. star.
But the action on the pitch, as this second-ever USMNT completed two games over four days after being away from competition since November 2019, rose above the distracting issues.
Mexico scored 61 seconds into the match when a pass from Mark McKenzie was intercepted by Jesus Manuel Corona, who turned it into a goal.
Backed into that early corner, the U.S. spent the night using corners to fight back toward the trophy.
Two goals came on corner kicks. The first came in the 27th minute when Christian Pulisic sent the corner in and Weston McKennie headed it off the left post, leaving a rebound that Reyna put into the net.
After Mexico went ahead 2-1 on a Diego Lainez goal shortly after Horvath replaced injured goalkeeper Zach Steffen, the U.S. scored again on a corner when McKennie’s header this time slipped in just inside the post.
Steffen left with an apparent noncontact knee injury.
The U.S. took its first lead in the second half of extra time when Pulisic, the team captain, converted on a penalty kick by sending it into the top right corner of the goal.
That looked like the game-winner until a video review confirmed the handball. Videos had early helped the U.S. by wiping out a Mexico goal and setting up the Pulisic penalty kick, but this time it put the pressure on Horvath to preserve the lead.
Early this week, Pulisic presented Horvath with a Nikola Jokic jersey as a birthday present. Jokic is a safe bet to earn NBA MVP in the coming weeks. Horvath turning into the U.S. MVP of this tournament would have been a crazy prospect at the time, but that’s how things played out.