This wasn’t just Mile High Magic, this might have been Mile High Maturing.
Directing a huddle he described as full of “baby faces,” second-year Broncos quarterback Drew Lock led a game-winning drive that was capped by rookie receiver KJ Hamler’s first-career touchdown reception as time expired in a 31-30 victory on Sunday that saw the Los Angeles Chargers squander a 21-point second-half lead.
Two of Lock’s three second-half touchdown passes went to rookies and a team that left the field a week ago yelling at each other and left the field at halftime Sunday to boos from the hometown fans found a way, at their quarterback’s direction, to focus that frustration in a positive manner. That might end up mattering more than a victory in a matchup of division also-rans who entered with 2-4 records.
“We’re getting older,” Lock said. “We’re getting experienced. We’re all getting better.”
The Broncos, blasted last week 43-16 by Kansas City, found themselves in a 24-3 hole midway through the third quarter Sunday. They picked up just one first down in the first half and didn’t get their second until more than 37 minutes had been played.
But then Phillip Lindsay broke a 55-yard touchdown run, and everything changed.
For coach Vic Fangio, the developments in the second half — including Lock’s 190 passing yards after throwing for just 58 in the first half — were the kind of confidence builders that can’t be achieved through any methods other than performance.
“We caught on fire and hopefully this will bring us to bigger and better things,” Fangio said.
Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 278 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Justin Simmons came away with the first pick, setting up Denver’s first-half field goal. Bryce Callahan had the second one, covering up a Lock interception in the second half.
Los Angeles settled for field goals on its final three scoring drives, leaving the door ajar. The Broncos stormed through with touchdown passes to rookie tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (also the first of his career) and DaeSean Hamilton (just the fourth of his career).
After the Chargers kicked a field goal to go up 30-24, the Broncos took over with 2:24 remaining at their 19. Fourteen plays later — aided by a Los Angeles pass interference call with 1 second remaining — Lock rolled to his right, and hit Hamler, who landed with one foot and one half of his butt in bounds.
“When you put all the little details together, it comes out like this,” said Hamler, who said he had never caught a game-winner at any level. “You’ve got to fight off those tough times.”
Brandon McManus made the victory official with his PAT. And suddenly the yelling in the postgame for the Broncos was the positive kind.
“It was awesome to be the quarterback of this team today,” Lock said.
GAME-WINNING RECAP
How the Broncos marched 81 yards in 16 plays to beat the Chargers with a touchdown as time expired.
1st & 10, DEN 19 (2:24) – Drew Lock 6-yard pass to Melvin Gordon to the right
2nd & 4, DEN 25 (2:19) – Gordon 3-yard rush to the right
3rd & 1, DEN 28 (2:00) – Gordon 10-yard rush up the middle
1st & 10, DEN 38 (1:40) – Lock 2-yard pass to Gordon to the right
2nd & 8, DEN 40 (1:35) – Lock incomplete pass
3rd & 8, DEN 40 (1:30) – Chargers 5-yard penalty, pass interference
1st & 10, DEN 45 (1:27) – Lock 7-yard pass to KJ Hamler down the middle
2nd & 3, LAC 48 (1:04) – Lock 14-yard pass to DaeSean Hamilton to the right
1st & 10, LAC 34 (:38) – Lock 3-yard pass to Phillip Lindsay to the right
2nd & 7, LAC 31 (:35) – Lock 2-yard pass to Gordon to the right
3rd & 5, LAC 29 (:31) – Lock 5-yard pass to Gordon to the right
1st & 10, LAC 24 (:27) – Lock 6-yard pass to Noah Fant to the right
2nd & 5, LAC 18 (:14) – Lock incomplete pass
3rd & 5, LAC 18 (:13) – Lock incomplete pass
4th & 5, LAC 18 (:07) – Chargers 17-yard penalty, pass interference
1st and goal, LAC 1 (:01) – Lock 1-yard touchdown pass to KJ Hamler to the right (Brandon McManus PAT)