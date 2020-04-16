The Colorado Avalanche, which had multiple players contract coronavirus, is watching and waiting.
On April 7, it was announced that a third Avalanche player had tested positive for COVID-19. The league said the player was in self-isolation and did not have close contact with teammates or Colorado staff members.
“All of our guys are doing well,” coach Jared Bednar said Thursday. “Luckily there weren’t any serious cases on our side. It’s been some time now and we’re still in isolation until the end of April at the earliest.
“If our guys are healthy, doing well, and they have their test results back as healthy and ready to go, then soon they’ll be able to participate the same as the rest of our players.”
Bednar said those who were feeling well were not tested.
The five other NHL players who had tested positive at that point all play for the Ottawa Senators. The Avalanche and Senators played games in California in March.
Bednar said he’s treating this time “similar to the end of the season,” reviewing and looking for improvement. But he called himself an optimist and hoped the season would resume.
With many rumors as to how that would happen floating around, he's waiting on word from the league.
“Like everyone else, we’re in limbo,” Bednar said. “The uncertainty of the situation is tough to deal with, tough to plan for.
“(The players) are doing their part to try and stay in shape and stay healthy so they’re prepared and ready to go when the season returns.”