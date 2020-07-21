Nathan MacKinnon is a finalist for the Hart Trophy, awarded to “the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.”
MacKinnon, Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl and New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin were the top three vote-getters on ballots submitted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
The same three players are finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award, which is given to “the most outstanding player in the NHL” as voted on by fellow members of the NHL Players’ Association.
MacKinnon’s name will be thrown around a lot during the winners announcements, set for the conference finals. He’s also a finalist for the Lady Byng Trophy, which highlights sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct paired with high playing ability. MacKinnon finished the regular season with 93 points (35 goals, 58 assists) to go with 12 penalty minutes.
Two players in the Avalanche/Nordiques franchise have won the Hart Trophy. Current general manager Joe Sakic won it in 2000-01 and Peter Forsberg won it two seasons later.