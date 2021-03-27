DENVER - Joonas Donskoi opened the scoring with his 12th goal of the season Saturday and sits second on the team in that category.
The 28-year-old Finnish forward has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in his past eight games. His career high in goals is 16, set last season.
“He looks real poised and relaxed with the puck,” coach Jared Bednar said. “He's seeing what the defenders are doing before they’re doing it.”
Donskoi played with the top power-play unit and nearly bagged his second of the game. He almost sneaked one past a sliding Marc-Andre Fleury in the final minute of the second period, among several other chances Bednar noted.
Also a penalty killer, Donskoi’s 17:05 of ice time was most among forwards outside of the top line. Donskoi is part of a third line with Tyson Jost and Valeri Nichushkin that has drawn a lot of praise lately for being difficult to play against, plus more.
“He was outstanding,” Bednar said of Donskoi. “I thought he was making plays out there.”
Donskoi had five shots on goal, off his usual efficient pace — but not by much. He has scored on 28.6% of his 42 shots on goal, dropping to second among NHL players who have appeared in at least half of their team’s games.
His own good stretch continued, but the Avalanche fell in overtime to the Vegas Golden Knights.
“I felt like we did not have our best game, spending way too much time in our own end,” Donskoi said.
“We knew they were going to be better tonight, as they were.”