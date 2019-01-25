The NHL announced its complete schedule of outdoor games for the 2020 season Friday, and the Colorado Avalanche learned the Los Angeles Kings will be the opponent for a game at Air Force’s Falcon Stadium on Feb. 15 of next year.
This will be the first outdoor hockey game played at the academy. The game is set for a Saturday.
The Avalanche hosted the Detroit Red Wings at Coors Field in 2016 in their previous regular-season outdoor game. Colorado College played against the University of Denver the week before at Coors Field and there was an alumni Avs-Red Wings game.
Ticket information will be announced at a later date, according to a news release earlier this month. Avalanche 2019-20 full season and partial-plan members will have access to presale tickets.
The NHL announced Friday that Dallas Stars will host the Nashville Predators in the 2020 Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl, the league's annual outdoor game on New Year's Day.
The other outdoor game next season will be the Heritage Classic on Oct. 26 when the Winnipeg Jets play the Calgary Flames at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan.