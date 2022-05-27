ST. LOUIS — The Avalanche are headed to the Western Conference Finals, after beating the Blues 3-2 Friday night.
Colorado will face the Edmonton Oilers with a chance to play in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Avalanche won the season series against the Oilers 2-1. All of the contests were played during the stretch-run of the season. Here is a look at the meetings.
Oilers 6, Avalanche 3, April 22
At Edmonton, Alberta: Evander Kane had three goals and an assist, Connor McDavid had three assists and Edmonton clinched a playoff berth with a victory over Colorado. Evan Bouchard, Kailer Yamamoto and Kris Russell also scored for the Oilers. Mike Smith had 34 saves. Valeri Nichushkin had two goals and Nathan MacKinnon also scored for the Avalanche. Darcy Kuemper finished with 21 saves.
Avalanche 2, Oilers 1, April 9
At Edmonton, Alberta: MacKinnon scored the shootout winner after having Colorado's lone goal in regulation, leading the Avalanche to their sixth straight victory. Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche.
"It was a playoff-like feel to that game,” Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said.
McDavid had his 15-game point streak ended.
Avalanche 3, Oilers 2,OT, March 21, 2022
At Denver: MacKinnon scored 52 seconds into overtime to give the Avalanche a win. MacKinnon, who also had an assist, came into the zone on a 2-on-1 with Cale Makar. Mikko Rantanen had two goals, Makar finished with two assists and Kuemper stopped 23 shots. Kailer Yamamoto had a goal and an assist, and Kane also scored for the Oilers. Smith made 28 saves.