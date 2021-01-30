It was a good-news-bad-news situation for the Colorado Avalanche again Saturday in Minnesota. With evenly spread-out scoring, good goaltending and Mikko Rantanen chipping in his seventh of the season, Colorado won its third straight game, 5-1.
However that much-hyped depth continues to be tested early as injuries pile up.
Erik Johnson was dumped along the board after a legal hit. He landed hard on his shoulder and his head made contact with the ice. He was ruled out of the rest of the game with an upper-body injury. There was no update after the game.
The steady 32-year-old defenseman was knocked out of the 2020 postseason with an injury and has only recently been consistently in the lineup after contracting COVID-19. The Avalanche were already down a defenseman as Devon Toews stayed home and dealt with the lingering effects of a blocked shot.
The Wild hung around Saturday until Brandon Saad and J.T. Compher scored 21/2 minutes apart in the third period. The game was the first of four straight between the teams.
The new-look fourth line, shuffled due to injuries to Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Matt Calvert, threatened offensively all night. Logan O’Connor, Tyson Jost and Kiefer Sherwood were on the ice for the first goal.
“If they didn’t like what they saw from making a play, they’d punch it back down low in the offensive zone and go to work again,” coach Jared Bednar said.
“They were like a bunch of bees, just swarming the puck the whole night. I thought all three of those guys worked really hard.”
Luck was on O’Connor’s side just over three minutes into his first call-up to the Avalanche this season. O’Connor wristed a low shot on net. Wild goaltender Kaapo Kähkönen’s stick was lying to his left and the puck, headed wide of the net, caught the curve of the twig and went in.
“I don’t think I’ve had one like that,” O’Connor said.
“It was nice to, after some extended time off, to have a good (offensive) zone shift to start and get that goal.”
On the power play, Brandon Saad sent the puck backward off the boards to Joonas Donskoi, who beat Kähkönen with 17 seconds left in the period to make it 2-1. With his third-period goal, Saad has six points (3 goals, 3 assists) in the past three games with his new club.
“The points are nice and make you feel good, but it’s really game by game,” Saad said. “It’s a process here. We’re looking at the big picture.”
In the second period, Rantanen wove through traffic and got a nasty shot off. It was in and out of the net in the blink of an eye but so convincingly it didn’t warrant a review.
Rantanen has scored in each of the Avalanche’s first five road games, a franchise record. He and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid are tied for the league lead in goals.
Matt Dumba tied the game 1-1. He hit Philipp Grubauer’s helmet and glove before the puck tucked itself under the crossbar. Dumba later had to be helped down the tunnel after his leg appeared to get pulled along by a crashing teammate.
Grubauer made 19 saves and Bednar indicated he’d give someone else, presumably Hunter Miska, the start Sunday. The league’s top penalty kill unit (90.9%) killed off two more and the power play went 2 for 7.
While Bednar said Saturday wasn’t 19-year-old defenseman Bo Byram’s best game so far, he’s likely played well enough to stick around, even though his entry-level contract will kick in.
If Johnson’s status is in question, Colorado will need Byram even more.
“He’s clearly an NHL player who can help us win hockey games,” Bednar said. “I don’t foresee him going anywhere. He’ll be in the lineup again tomorrow night.”