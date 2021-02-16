No need for overtime Tuesday in Las Vegas.
Directly off a faceoff, Nazem Kadri located a rebound right in front of Marc-Andre Fleury and roofed it for the go-ahead goal with 41 seconds left in regulation. The Colorado Avalanche went on to win 3-2.
The Golden Knights had tied the game earlier in the period. Philipp Grubauer dove to the ice to stop a wraparound attempt. The puck bounced all over the crease but stayed out for several painstaking seconds before Jonathan Marchessault located it and roofed it to tie things up at 2.
Grubauer made 27 saves.
Vegas’ Nick Holden kept the game 0-0 a little longer with a well-placed stick in front of an open Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. Nathan MacKinnon did the honors soon afterward.
Mikko Rantanen played catch with Brandon Saad before feeding MacKinnon for a one-timer. MacKinnon whipped it between Fleury’s leg and glove.
The Avalanche eventually took a penalty and that was the chance Vegas needed. Against Colorado’s NHL-best penalty kill that, like the rest of the team, is missing some manpower, Max Pacioretty sent the puck past a screened Grubauer.
Thanks to Saad, there was no letdown. One minute later, he took a pass from Joonas Donskoi and cut through the crease. His shot eked its way through Fleury’s five hole.
Alex Pietrangelo wound up with the puck while most everyone else was untangling themselves in the faceoff circle. Grubauer came out to confront him and snagged his shot, leaving Pietrangelo looking skyward.
Less than two minutes into the game, fill-in defenseman Dennis Gilbert threw down with Keegan Kolesar and was left with a bloodied nose. Penalty box towels didn’t do the trick and he sought professional help. Gilbert did not return to the game.
“He’s a tough guy,” Saad said of Gilbert. “He plays a hard, simple game and that’s what we need.”