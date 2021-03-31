The Colorado Avalanche announced a flurry of signings Wednesday, notably Boston College standout Alex Newhook to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Newhook, drafted by Colorado 16th overall in 2019, will leave Boston for Denver on Thursday and report to the Colorado Eagles (AHL). He had seven goals and nine assists through 12 games as a college sophomore. Boston College was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament Northeast Regional final Sunday by St. Cloud State, and Newhook was soon in contact with the Avalanche.
“I think it’s the right time for me to move on. A few of the guys on our team have made similar decisions,” Newhook said. Matt Boldy (Minnesota Wild) and Spencer Knight (Chicago Blackhawks) inked pro deals Tuesday, while Mike Hardman’s signing with the Florida Panthers was announced around the same time as Newhook’s. All were sophomores at Boston College this season.
“I think there’s still a lot of room to get more games in this year, and with the schedule being favorable at the end of the year. ... It was definitely just another positive piece where it was hard to turn down.”
Newhook’s college season was shortened in part due to participation in the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship alongside Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram. Newhook had three goals and three assists in six games in Edmonton, Alberta, as Canada took silver.
Newhook said Byram one of the first to reach out about the signing.
“Ever since the draft, we’ve kind of just gotten closer and closer,” Newhook said. “It's nice to have a familiar face up there. Hopefully (I) can see him soon and work together here shortly.”
Newhook, 20, is a native of St. John’s, Newfoundland. He won the Tim Taylor Award as the NCAA Division I Rookie of the Year and was also the Hockey East Rookie of the Year after piling up 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists). His plus-28 rating was third in the country.
Also Wednesday, Colorado announced the signings of defenseman Keaton Middleton to a two-year contract and forward Liam O’Brien to a one-year deal. Middleton, 23, has one assist in 14 games with the Colorado Eagles this season. O’Brien, 26, has appeared in 12 Eagles games and registered eight points (four goals, four assists).