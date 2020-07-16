With their round-robin opener about two and a half weeks away, the Colorado Avalanche worked toward a game environment with an intrasquad scrimmage Thursday.
In a game, the stakes will be higher and the lines could look completely different. But one thing the scrimmage got about right was the fan participation -- none.
“It’s obviously a little strange to have so many seats with nobody in them,” defenseman Ian Cole said, adding that successful teams will make their own energy instead of feeding off fans.
The pace of the scrimmage met approval, though coach Jared Bednar said it fell off toward the end. The Avalanche will have Friday off to rest before returning Saturday.
These NHL Playoffs will see players spread out in hotels, with movements restricted as much as possible within the “bubble” of host cities. It will be made even stranger by empty stands at a time when fan fervor usually hits its peak.
“It’ll be different, no doubt,” captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “We’ve known that the whole time.
“Nothing else in this world is what it used to be, so why would the Stanley Cup Playoffs be any different? So we’re just going to have to get used to the new normal as of right now and make the most of it.”
MacKinnon finalist again
Nathan MacKinnon’s mere 12 penalty minutes to go with 93 points helped him become a finalist for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, awarded to “the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability,”
The 12 penalty minutes are a career low. He managed it while averaging 21:13 per game.
The other finalists are, appropriately, also stars: Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs and former Avalanche forward Ryan O’Reilly, now with the St. Louis Blues. O’Reilly won the Lady Byng in 2013-14 while with Colorado.
The finalists are the top vote-getters among Professional Hockey Writers Association ballots. The winner will be announced during the Conference Finals along with the winners of the Calder Trophy, which Cale Makar is up for, and the Ted Lindsay Award, for which MacKinnon is also a finalist.