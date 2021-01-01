The Colorado Avalanche are reportedly headed outdoors again, and soon. The team will play the Vegas Golden Knights the weekend of Feb. 20-21 at Lake Tahoe in Nevada, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.
Four teams - the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins are the others - will be part of a two-game “Outdoor Weekend” showcase. Edgewood Tahoe Resort is set to host and the ice will go down in the vicinity of the 16th, 17th and 18th holes on the resort's golf course.
There will be no parking nightmares this time as no fans will be in attendance. NBC is set to broadcast the games. Four hundred people will be present, enough to put on the show.
The schedule released last week has the Golden Knights and Avalanche playing at Colorado Feb. 20 and 22, part of a stretch in which the teams meet four times in nine days.
The Avalanche played the Los Angeles Kings at the Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium last February and played their first outdoor game in 2016 against the Detroit Red Wings at Coors Field.
