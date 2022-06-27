DENVER — It's been quite the year so far for Stan Kroenke.

The billionaire businessman, who owns the Colorado Mammoth, Rapids, Avalanche, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Rams and Arsenal F.C., has now won a Super Bowl and Stanley Cup as an owner in the span of five months. Kroenke's Rams beat the Bengals in February and the Avalanche, which Kroenke has owned since 2000, won the franchise's third Stanley Cup Sunday over the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning, adding to Kroenke's success.

"They’re such a great team, they play and they wait for your vulnerabilities, and I thought that showed our poise," Kroenke said on the ice after the game. "The other team was so poised and I thought we matched them and (goalie) Darcy (Kuemper) made a couple of big saves and we outlasted them."

The Mammoth also won the National Lacrosse League Cup earlier this month, giving Kroenke three championships.

But the Stanley Cup is one Kroenke admits he's wanted for a long time, having won one his first season as owner in 2000-01. Kroenke was quick to give both GM Joe Sakic and coach Jared Bednar — both of whom he hired — credit for building the team into what it is today.

“Jared, if you watch him, he’s so steady. He really competes against himself and I think he imparts that on the players," Kroenke said. "Joe is awesome. Joe may be the only person in the modern era in hockey to win a Stanley Cup as a player with one club and go on to be a general manager for the club to win another."

Now Kroenke gets to add to his trophy case, with his name being etched into the Cup, only a few months after winning his second Super Bowl.

"I don’t know if you can compare them, but the comparable is you had the ultimate year and you’re so happy for the players involved and the people in the organization," Kroenke said after the game. "So that is the commonality — it’s just sort of the ultimate reward for a lot of hard work by a lot of people."