The stands of Ball Arena are occupied at game time again, by front line staff, health care workers, first responders and limited fans Tuesday and Wednesday. Ticketed fans are set to arrive Friday.
In-person viewing for the first time in the 2020-21 season is a move toward normalcy, but precautions are still necessary. As of Tuesday, Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said the team had not been receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.
“I believe that our medical staff is working on that,” he said.
“They said they’d let us know when things get a little bit closer, if there’s options for us to get in as a team or as individuals. We’re just sort of relying on Colorado public health and our medical team to kind of set that up with our doctors if it’s an option for us.”
The Avalanche had to pause team activities and postpone games the first week of February due to COVID-19 concerns. Since then the schedule has remained intact other than start times shifting.
“I’m hoping everyone here in Colorado and the U.S. can get the vaccination as soon as possible,” Bednar said. “If it’s an option for us, then guys have decisions to make. We'll kind of cross that bridge when we come to it.”
Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone shared similar sentiments. He said he plans to leave the decision to receive the vaccine up to his players.
“I think that's a discussion that our ownership, our front office and our medical staff will continue to have," Malone said before Tuesday's game against Philadelphia. "The most important thing is ... this is an individual decision. I don't think it's fair or right for anyone to pressure someone into getting or not getting a vaccine.
“So as this continues to play out, as vaccines become more readily available those that are willing and able to receive that, great. Those that maybe are not as comfortable, great as well. I think that's a decision each person has to make according to their own feelings."
Earlier this month, the NBA announced it would relax health and safety protocols for fully vaccinated players. Those who have received a vaccine can host family and friends without requiring testing, and have more freedom to leave the team hotel on road trips, among other perks.
Ball Arena can be at about 22% capacity going forward, after receiving capacity variance approval from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment.
Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon said it won't be a strange adjustment.
“I’m just wondering what took so long,” MacKinnon said. “We were one of the last teams to get (fans), it’s crazy.
“You see the highlights on the network and there’s four, five thousand fans in the stands. All of us were pretty jealous.”
Notes
Bednar said Jonas Johansson will make his second Avalanche start in net soon. … Defenseman Bo Byram is not available to return from injury Wednesday, but will be reevaluated for weekend games.