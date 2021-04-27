The Colorado Avalanche announced the signing of their 2020 first-round pick to a three-year, entry-level contract Tuesday.
Defenseman Justin Barron, 19, was selected 25th overall. He was the captain of the Halifax Mooseheads this season and had 31 points (eight goals, 23 assists) through 33 games. That was good for the team lead in goals, assists and points among defensemen and the top 10 in each category in the QMJHL.
The Halifax, Nova Scotia, native was a World Junior Championship teammate of potential future teammates Bowen Byram and Alex Newhook and helped Canada to a silver medal.
He led the Mooseheads defensemen in points (19) in 2019-20 despite missing three months after a blood clot diagnosis.
The Colorado Eagles (AHL) announced that Barron will report there. His older brother, center Morgan Barron, has played 20 games in the AHL this season with the Hartford Wolf Pack, a New York Rangers affiliate.
Roster updates
First for the good news. Coach Jared Bednar said goaltender Philipp Grubauer, who is nearing a return after a stay on the COVID protocol-related absences list, went out early in Tuesday’s optional practice as planned.
Forwards Mikko Rantanen and Joonas Donskoi were also on the list in April. Bednar said Rantanen did not have COVID-19, but was “under the weather.” Both are feeling good.
“I think all three of those guys are a possibility for Friday, which would be great,” Bednar said.
Defenseman Bowen Byram (upper body) had a “setback” and hasn’t been skating. For that reason, Bednar called him week-to-week.
Jacob MacDonald and Brandon Saad are also week-to-week.
Fourth-line forward Logan O’Connor, who hasn’t played since March 31 due to a lower-body injury, also had a setback and is out long term along with forward Matt Calvert.
Trust the process
Nazem Kadri has gone 16 games without a goal. He said Tuesday that in 658 career games, he’s been through similar situations before.
“Obviously over this stretch, had some good looks. Lot of shots, lot of chances,” Kadri said. “It’s just a matter of getting that puck luck and finding a way to get one to get me started.”