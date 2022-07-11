DENVER • The Avalanche front office is making a significant change.
The team announced Monday that Joe Sakic, who has served as the team's general manager since 2014, has been named the president of hockey operations. And Chris MacFarland — formerly the assistant general manager — has been promoted to the organization's GM.
Sakic was the first GM in franchise history to win the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award, which he was rewarded this past season. He is the first individual in league history to win a Stanley Cup as a captain and GM with the same organization.
MacFarland, 52, has been the assistant GM since 2015. Prior to his time in Colorado, he was a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets' front office for 16 years.
Both men have played major roles in the Avalanche's recent success, helping them win the 2022 Stanley Cup.