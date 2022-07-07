Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) deflects a puck during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

DENVER — The Avalanche are moving in a different direction between the pipes.

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, Colorado will not be re-signing goalie Darcy Kuemper, who helped the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup this past season. Instead, the Avalanche will turn to New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, who the team traded for Thursday. 

The Avalanche traded their third-round and fifth-round selections in the 2022 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft for Georgiev, who posted a 15-10-2 record last season. Georgiev, 26, finished the season with a .898 save percentage and 2.92 goals-against average and was 8-1 in his final nine starts. 

While Kuemper, who the Avalanche traded for last offseason, was solid in goal for Colorado in 2021-22, his price tag was sure to go up this offseason as a free agent. Georgiev's contract will be a $2.65 million cap hit, which is likely half of what Kuemper anticipates to get in the free agency market. 

The Avalanche also still have Pavel Francouz on contract for two more years at $2 million per year. Francouz, 32, could also compete for the starting goalie spot, having proven his worth this past postseason, going 6-0 in his appearances. 

