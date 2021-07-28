The Colorado Avalanche were able to retain their captain but lost starting goaltender Philipp Grubauer, who was a first-time Vezina Trophy finalist in 2020-21, to free agency.
The Seattle Kraken announced Grubauer’s signing, adding the deal was for six years with a $5.9 million AAV (average annual value).
He joins forward Joonas Donskoi, who was the Kraken's expansion draft selection from Colorado.
The Avalanche’s existing options in net include Pavel Francouz, who had surgery and missed the entire 2020-21 season, and Jonas Johansson, who has 18 starts scattered over two NHL seasons.
The Kraken also signed former Colorado College Tiger Jaden Schwartz on Wednesday. Schwartz had previously spent his entire career with the St. Louis Blues and won the Stanley Cup there in 2019.
Fourth-line center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He spent two seasons in Colorado.
Late Saturday, Colorado announced Gabriel Landeskog's eight-year deal. It's worth $56 million.