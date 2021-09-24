After leaving the 2020 postseason with an injury, goaltender Pavel Francouz was seemingly nowhere to be found. Turns out he was still around the team and watching games with the taxi squad as able following surgery on each hip.
Dr. Marc Philippon, who performed hip surgery on then-Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov in 2017, addressed Francouz’s issues as well. Francouz knew he wouldn’t play in the shortened 2020-21 season.
“Right after the surgery, when I watched the games on TV, I felt like, ‘I’m not sure if I can do this stuff again.’ It took a while,” the 31-year-old said.
Francouz said he didn’t step on the ice until after the Avalanche were eliminated from the postseason. He went home to the Czech Republic with instructions to take it easy.
The first time he was able to test his abilities fully was after his return to Colorado. He’s expected to back up newly acquired starter Darcy Kuemper when the Avalanche open the season.
“I’m really pumped and excited to be back and play hockey because I love it and I missed it so much,” Francouz said. “My goal is to just do my job and enjoy every second.”