During a week in which he and the Colorado Avalanche went 3-1, goaltender Philipp Grubauer lightly defended his work. The NHL was impressed, however, and named Grubauer the first star player of the week Monday.
Grubauer had a 1.24 goals-against average, .932 save percentage and one shutout last week. His 15 wins are second in the league and his 1.91 overall save percentage is third among goaltenders who have appeared in more than five games.
The team is doing the right things in front of him. Through Monday, Colorado (16-8-2) has allowed an average of 25 shots per game, the fewest in the league. The Avalanche’s average of 34.1 shots per game is also an NHL high.
Defenseman Ryan Graves cited an “overall commitment” coming into the season to be honed in defensively and win low-scoring games.
“A lot of it comes from Gruby, but we’re trying to commit to it and get comfortable playing like that,” Graves said Friday.
When called upon, Grubauer stood tall, making 11 and 13 saves respectively against the Arizona Coyotes on March 8 and 10. He recorded his career-high fourth shutout of the season Friday against Los Angeles.
“Just because I face only 20 shots — or less than 20 shots — a night doesn’t mean it’s easy shots. They had a couple breakaways,” Grubauer said after his 18-save shutout. “You always have to be alert. Just because they don’t get a shot for maybe 5 or 6 minutes doesn't mean I can just put my umbrella up there and hang back in the crease and enjoy the view. That’s not the case.
“When they come towards us you’ve gotta be focused and gotta read the situation and be ahead of the plan, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”
Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl and Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers were the NHL's second and third stars, respectively.