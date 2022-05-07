NASHVILLE • Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper took a stick to the face Saturday's Game 3 win over the Predators, forcing him to miss the second and third periods. But the Avs are hopeful the starter will be able to make a return soon — "possibly" by Game 4 Monday, according to coach Jared Bednar.
Darcy Kuemper was forced to leave the ice after Ryan Johansen's stick accidentally got through his mask and into the right eye area.Pavel Francouz has come on in Kuemper's place. pic.twitter.com/9dIBwaYLMY— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 7, 2022
Nashville's Ryan Johansen was in front of Kuemper when his stick got caught in Kuemper's mask and poked him in the eye. Kuemper was in immediate pain, ripping off his helmet and holding his face as he exited the ice. Pavel Francouz replaced Kuemper at the end of the first period, finishing the game with 18 saves and helping the Avalanche to a 7-3 win.
"You're always worried when you see a guy holding his head and his eye for either team," Bednar said. "He got evaluated right away and by the time we went back out, we had information that it wasn't going to be too serious — serious enough for him to not come back. At least, he was able to see and do all that, so that made us all feel better, I think."
Bednar said Kuemper didn't have to leave the arena and is "doing good." He added that they're hopeful he will be able to get back in the net soon.
Some speculated the incident was intentional, as it appeared Johansen possibly smashed his stick into Kuemper's mask. But no penalty was called, and Bednar agreed that it was not a dirty play by Johansen.
"I think their guy is going to the net and he's trying to cause a little chaos," Bednar said. "I don't think he intentionally tried to hurt him, if that's what you're saying. I think it's a hockey play whether his stick is in his face or not. He's trying to cause some confusion and distract him a little bit. I don't know exactly what happened or how it gets in there, but it's unfortunate is what I think. It's an unfortunate play."