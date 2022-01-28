Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon has a facial fracture and a concussion and will miss the next three games according to multiple reports.
That would put MacKinnon's return after the All-Star break, Feb. 10 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. It is unknown if MacKinnon would play in the game.
MacKinnon was injured early in the first period Wednesday against the Boston Bruins. He was hit by Taylor Hall exiting the Avalanche zone and his own stick appeared to strike him in the face.
MacKinnon (9 goals, 34 assists, 31 games) was named captain of the Central Division at the 2022 All-Star Game on Feb. 5 and his participation is in question. He missed the 2019 All-Star Game with a bruised foot.