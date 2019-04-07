On Sunday the NHL announced its first round playoff schedule and the Avalanche, the No. 8 seed, will start the march to the Stanley Cup against the No. 1 seed Calgary Flames.
The series kicks off Thursday night in Calgary. Game 2 is played Saturday evening, then the actions shifts back to Colorado. Game 3 is scheduled for Monday, April 15 and game 4 is on Wednesday, April 17. If necessary, Game 5 (April 19) will be played in Calgary and Game 6 (April 21) in Denver. If the series goes a full seven games, it would take place on April 23 in Calgary.
Colorado has struggled against Calgary recently, going 0-2-1 this season. This is the second year in a row the Avalanche has made the playoffs. In 2018, Colorado was bumped out of the first round by the Nashville Predators in six games.
Colorado Avalanche first round playoff schedule
Game 1: Thursday, April 11, 8 p.m.; Airing on: NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports
Game 2: Saturday, April 13, 8:30 p.m.; Airing on: NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports
Game 3: Monday, April 15, 8 p.m., Airing on: CNBC, CBC, TVA Sports
Game 4: Wednesday, April 17, 8 p.m.; Airing on: NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
*Friday, April 19, TBD
*Sunday, April 21, TBD
*Tuesday, April 23, TBD