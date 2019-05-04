A back-and-forth series held steady, as Tomas Hertl scored both goals for host San Jose and the Sharks took a 2-1 win and a 3-2 series lead against Colorado on Saturday night.
The Avalanche will have to tie the series for the third time Monday in Denver in order to stay alive in the postseason.
Hertl had six goals in seven games in the first round against the Vegas Golden Knights, but had yet to score in the series against the Avalanche.
Colorado got on the board first. With just under three minutes left in the second period, J.T. Compher put a shot on net. Brent Burns whiffed on the rebound and it went off Tyson Jost and in, giving the 21-year-old his first career playoff goal.
Hertl sent it into the break tied, tipping a point shot from Logan Couture with 20 seconds remaining before the horn.
In the third period, Marc-Edouard Vlasic took the initial shot after a long shift in Colorado’s end. The puck fell out of Philipp Grubauer’s glove and Hertl shrugged off his defender, pushing the puck the rest of the way through the crease.
Nathan MacKinnon’s point streak ended at eight games (6 goals, 7 assists). He only registered one shot on goal in 22:49 of ice time after averaging 5.5 through the first four games against San Jose.
The Sharks had an early goal disallowed. Timo Meier clipped Mikko Rantanen with a high stick just before the puck entered the net, so not only was the goal wiped out, but the Avalanche headed to the power play. They didn’t convert on that one, or two other chances with the man advantage.
Matt Calvert, who missed Game 3 with an upper-body injury but returned for Game 4, sat again. Sven Andrighetto took his place in the lineup.
The Avalanche were outshot 12-6 in the first period and 39-22 for the game. They lost 61% of their faceoffs.
Grubauer finished with 37 saves, a playoff career-high.