NHL players don’t usually get the chance to walk across the street and scout their playoff opponents. Often they’re in other time zones, maybe even other countries.
In the 2020 playoff bubble, a short five-minute stroll brings them to a suite where they can watch — socially distanced — the teams standing in their way to the Stanley Cup finals, for business or pleasure.
“In the first round, there’s going to be some good games so I might go,” Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen said. “But obviously the main focus is our own games, so we have to rest up too.”
Rantanen said he hadn’t gone to many live games lately. But that doesn’t mean the Avs haven’t studied the Arizona Coyotes.
The series will pit the seventh-seeded, defensive-minded Coyotes against the fourth-most productive offense in the regular season. After midseason injury woes, Arizona is getting solid goaltending from Darcy Kuemper.
Arizona weathered some strangely timed turmoil, with general manager and president of hockey operations John Chayka quitting the day teams departed for the hub cities. The Coyotes then took out the Nashville Predators in four games in the qualifying round to advance in the postseason for the first time since 2012.
The Avalanche and Coyotes split the regular-season series with a win apiece. They haven’t faced each other in the postseason since 2000.
“They’re a very defensively structured team. Well coached. They have a lot of skill up front. (Oliver) Ekman-Larsson is one of the best defensemen in the league in my opinion,” Colorado’s Gabriel Landeskog said, one Swedish team captain praising another.
“We’ll have our hands full, no doubt. We should definitely respect them. At the same time we’re very confident in what we can do.”
Taylor Hall, Christian Dvorak and Phil Kessel make up the Coyotes’ top line. Further down the chart is Carl Soderberg, who spent four seasons with the Avalanche before being traded last summer.
Colorado coach Jared Bednar complimented Arizona's balanced roster.
“I don’t see anything surprising us here,” he said. “This is a work-based team that plays the right way, very well coached. We have to be prepared to work through the obstacles that they put in our way."
Bednar said the Avalanche had a fully attended practice Tuesday and everyone will be available for Game 1 on Wednesday afternoon. He didn’t name his starting goaltender.