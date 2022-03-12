The Colorado Avalanche confirmed Saturday that captain Gabriel Landeskog will undergo knee surgery Monday.
Multiple sources quoted Colorado coach Jared Bednar, who said it was a lingering issue and not related to Landeskog’s ACL. He’s set to miss time but the hope is the Avalanche will have their top-line winger back by the playoffs. More will be known after the surgery.
In addition defenseman Samuel Girard, who left Colorado’s three-game road trip early, is expected to be out four weeks with a lower-body injury.