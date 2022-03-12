Avalanche Stars Hockey

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) celebrates his goal with teammate Gabriel Landeskog (92) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

 LM Otero - staff, AP

The Colorado Avalanche confirmed Saturday that captain Gabriel Landeskog will undergo knee surgery Monday.

Multiple sources quoted Colorado coach Jared Bednar, who said it was a lingering issue and not related to Landeskog’s ACL. He’s set to miss time but the hope is the Avalanche will have their top-line winger back by the playoffs. More will be known after the surgery.

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog shares thoughts on officiating late in Colorado loss to Carolina Hurricanes

In addition defenseman Samuel Girard, who left Colorado’s three-game road trip early, is expected to be out four weeks with a lower-body injury.

'Wasn’t fun. Wasn’t pretty.': Avalanche's Tyson Jost plays through pain on road swing
Former Colorado College star Jaccob Slavin talks hockey as he nears 500-game NHL mark

Tags

Load comments