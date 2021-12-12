Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is set to miss about two weeks with a lower-body injury, as announced by coach Jared Bednar on Sunday and reported by the team.

Landeskog left Friday’s 7-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. The winger has 9 goals and 18 assists through 22 games this season and this is his first stint on the injury list.

Center Nazem Kadri will miss a second game with a lower-body injury. He was described as “day-to-day" by Bednar on Saturday.

Goaltender Pavel Francouz was recalled from the AHL’s Colorado Eagles. He hasn’t played yet this regular season after suffering an injury in the preseason. He missed the entirety of the 2020-21 season following hip surgeries. Francouz’s last regular-season appearance came March 11, 2020 — the last game before the NHL paused the season because of the pandemic.

The team announced Francouz would back up Darcy Kuemper tonight. Francouz went 3-1-0 in his stint with the Eagles with a 1.52 goals-against average, a .945 save percentage and a shutout.

Forward Mikhail Maltsev was also recalled for the second time this season. Maltsev joined the Avalanche for their swing through Washington, D.C., and Florida in October and didn’t register a point.