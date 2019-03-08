Avalanche Hurricanes Hockey
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog (92), of Sweden, celebrates his goal with his teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

 Chris Seward
DENVER — The Avs were going to need a break or three to reach the Stanley Cup playoffs.

This isn't what they had in mind: Gabriel Landeskog, the captain who is in the midst of a career season, will miss 4-6 weeks due to an upper-body injury. There are four weeks left in the regular season for the Avs, who sit four points behind the final Wild Card spot.

"It's a huge loss for a team," coach Jared Bednar said Friday.

Landeskog has 33 goals and 69 points this season. Both are career highs, with 14 games remaining. The Avs host Buffalo on Saturday.

