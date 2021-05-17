The Avalanche were clear in their explanation of sitting goalie Philipp Grubauer in the all-important season finale on Thursday with home-ice advantage on the line.
Grubauer hadn’t been used on consecutive days all season, and playing him would have meant a break from that norm. Also, with the playoffs beginning as early as Sunday (it will be Monday because of the victory), they wanted their goalie rested.
And make no mistake, he is their goalie. And that’s what’s most different for the 29-year-old native of Germany.
He spent his first six seasons in the NHL largely as a backup in Washington, though that appeared to have changed late in the 2017-18 season when he posted seven victories in his final nine games, posting two shutouts and seemingly taking over the starting role.
But after starting the first two games of the playoffs that year he was removed from net after giving up four goals in an overtime loss in Game 2 and didn’t appear again in the Capitals’ run to the Stanley Cup.
He was traded to the Avalanche following that season, but entered into what Colorado called a 1A/1B situation in goal along with Semyon Varlamov, who started 49 games in 2018-19 while Grubauer started 33.
In the playoffs, however, Grubauer made all the starts.
Last season it was injuries that limited Grubauer to 36 starts in the team’s 70 games in the coronavirus-interrupted season.
A groin injury in the second round of the playoffs limited him to just one game in a seven-game series loss to the Dallas Stars.
This year he missed time because of COVID-19 protocol.
Given that spotty history in terms of regular playing time, it stood out when the Avalanche placed Jonas Johansson in net on Thursday night. And then the 25-year-old Johansson performed well, giving up one goal in a 5-1 victory.
But the team insists that decision was based on the schedule, and not Grubauer.
“We haven’t played Grubi in any back-to-backs all year,” coach Bednar said. “We’re not going to risk an injury or put him in a position where it’s not something he normally does. As far as I know, in the first round of the playoffs, there’s no back-to-backs, and we want him to be rested an ready to go for the playoffs.”
Keeping Grubauer as the team’s primary goalie this year has paid dividends for the Avalanche (35-13-4), as the numbers show.
PHILIPP GRUBAUER BY THE NUMBERS
1.95
Goals-against average for Grubauer, second best in the NHL behind the Carolina Hurricanes’ Alex Nedeljkovic.
7
Shutouts this season, a career high and tied with the New York Islanders’ Semyon Varlamov (a former Avalanche goalie) for the most in the NHL.
14
Goals saved above average, as measured by hockey-reference.com, which ranks sixth in the NHL.
30
Victories in net during this 52-game season, easily eclipsing his previous career best of 18 set in 2018-19 (in an 82-game season) and tied in 2019-20 (when the team played 70 games). Only the Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning (31) had more.
39
Games started in net for Grubauer this season, a career high.
40
Games played, only four goalies appeared in more games this season in the NHL.
132
Goals against the Avalanche this season, only the New York Islanders (125) and Vegas Golden Knights (122) allowed fewer.