The Avalanche power play — arguably the best in the NHL — was on full display Saturday in Nashville.
The Avs were a spectacular 4-of-5 on power play opportunities, the most power play goals in a playoff game for Colorado since April 24, 1997. For the Avalanche, which were down goalie Darcy Kuemper for the second and third periods, those goals were the difference in a 7-3 win over the Predators in Game 3. The Avalanche now hold a 3-0 series lead over Nashville in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
As in Games 1 and 2, the Avs jumped on top early, thanks to two power play goals in the first period. The first came from Artturi Lehkonen, who tipped it in a shot from Devon Toews. And the second came from Nathan MacKinnon, who tipped one one off an assist from Gabriel Landeskog. MacKinnon now has three goals in the series.
Former Colorado forward and now-Predators center Matt Duchene responded with his third goal of the series to make it 2-1 at the end of the first period.
But the story of the first — and maybe of the playoffs for the Avs — was Kuemper's injury. The goalie had to leave the game with only two seconds remaining in the period after taking a stick to the face. Nashville center Ryan Johansen's stick incidentally went through Kuemper's mask, and Kuemper appeared to be in serious pain, immediately taking off his helmet and heading to the locker room. Pavel Francouz, who played in 21 games this season, replaced Keumper for the remainder of the game.
The second period was a scoring frenzy, with Eeli Tolvanen and Roman Josi each netting goals for the Predators and Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog scoring for the Avs, with Landeskog scoring twice in the period to give Colorado a 5-3 lead heading into the third. Landeskog now has three goals this postseason.
Toews added to the lead with an unassisted goal nine minutes into the third period and the Predators were forced to play the final four minutes with an empty net, which resulted in a goal from Valeri Nichushkin. After giving up two goals in the second, Francouz settled in in the third, totaling 18 saves.
The Avalanche now look to sweep the Predators and advance to the second round, with Game 4 taking place Monday at 7:30 p.m. in Nashville.