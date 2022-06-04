EDMONTON, Alberta — Nothing went the Avalanche's way to start Game 3.
Only 38 seconds into the first period, Connor McDavid gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead on an easy goal. And a minute and six seconds into the first, Nazem Kadri — who has been one of Colorado's best players this postseason — took a dangerous check to the back from Evander Kane, knocking Kadri out of the game and possibly the playoffs.
But, as the Avalanche have all postseason, they responded.
Thanks to two goals from Valeri Nichushkin and a game-winner by J.T. Compher, who replaced Kadri on the second line, Colorado beat Edmonton 4-2 Saturday, taking a 3-0 series lead. The Avalanche are now only one win from the Stanley Cup Finals.
"I think it speaks to the group we have," Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said. "At this spot we're at in the season and this point we're at, you can't let those things distract you. You have to be mentally strong and just re-focus and re-group and get back after it. That's what we did."
That's exactly what the Avalanche did, with Valeri Nichushkin scoring at the 3:48 mark in the first period on assists from Bowen Byram and Devon Toews. The goal came after a couple failed power play opportunities, including a five-minute penalty via Kane. The Avalanche finished the game an abysmal 0-of-5 on the power play.
It was Nichushkin again in the second period, giving the Avalanche a 2-1 lead on assists from Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon. Nichushkin has five goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
"He’s such a good all-around player, with or without the puck that it’s hard to describe what he brings," coach Jared Bednar said of Nichushkin. "His ability to check pucks back, whether it’s forecheck, reloads, big long strong and fast, it’s hard to play against when you’re committed the way Val is. And then he has the ability to play with high-end talent, make plays and finish things off. He goes to the hard areas, he’s just a lot to handle, a guy with his size and strength and ability. You can see why he was drafted as high as he was."
The Oilers tied the game on a goal by Ryan McLeoud at the 12:26 mark in the third period and looked to take the lead on a power-play opportunity minutes later after a penalty by Compher. But after couple key saves by goalie Pavel Francouz — who totaled 27 saves — and a shot that went off the Avalanche goal post, Compher won a foot race out of the penalty box and scored to give Colorado a 3-2 lead with 7:18 remaining.
"Definitely a roller coaster," Compher said of the goal. "Not a good time to take a penalty. Unbelievable job by our penalty kill, by 'Frankie.' Little bit of luck off the post. Our penalty kill is doing a good job of limiting chances and I can't thank that unit enough. From the lowest and in the box and waiting and then able to get one, and that's the highs, for sure.
"Shot 5-hole and I didn't see it go in. I thought it was in his pads the way he was moving. It took me a second to get there. It was nice to see when I finally did see it in the net."
It was Compher's third goal of the series and fifth of the playoffs. Mikko Rantanen scored an empty net goal with 34.2 seconds to play to secure the 4-2 win.
From here, the Avalanche will try close out the Oilers in Game 4 Monday at 6 p.m. in Edmonton. And they know it's going to take their best effort, especially without one of their best players in Kadri, who is out for the series.
"You don't got to please anybody," MacKinnon said. "We're here to hopefully make it boring and gross and just play a good two-way game. There's no show to put on when we're on the road, and it kind of feels like we're just playing the right way. But that's all over with. We're 0-0 going into the next game, it's a brand new game and we've got to come out extremely strong because we're going to see their best, for sure."