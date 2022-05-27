ST. LOUIS — Surely, the Avalanche were headed to another overtime Friday night. And surely, the Blues would win in that overtime and force a Game 7. And surely, the Avalanche would lose that Game 7 and blow another second round lead in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
That's, surely, what would have happened in previous years to Colorado Avalanche.
But finally, after three straight seasons of falling short of the Western Conference Finals, the Avalanche finally broke through Friday night in St. Louis. And it came in the final seconds of Game 6, as Darren Helm sent the puck to the back of the net with only 5.6 seconds to play to give Colorado a 3-2 win. It was an unlikely shot from an unlikely player sending Colorado back to the conference finals for the first time since 2002.
"It's a crazy game, hockey," Nathan MacKinnon said.
The Blues picked up where they left off in Game 5, scoring first for the fifth time this series. Justin Faulk found the back of the net with one minute remaining in the first period to give St. Louis an early 1-0 lead, despite Colorado having the edge in shots on goal in the first period, 13-7.
J.T. Compher tied the game in the second period, scoring on assists from Josh Manson and Andre Burakovsky. But after a sloppy turnover by Avs defenseman Jack Johnson, the Blues regained the lead on a breakaway goal by Jordan Kyrou. It appeared the Blues might extend their lead on a power play opportunity when Colorado goalie Darcy Kuemper left the net empty, but Manson skated in front of a shot to keep the deficit at 2-1 at the end of the second period. The Blues were 0 of 2 on power play opportunities and the Avalanche were 1 of 2, capitalizing on their second power play, which came in the final period.
And it was Compher again, tying the game in the final seconds of the power play and with 9:42 remaining in the game. The goal was assisted by Devon Toews and Bowen Byram, who now has six assists this postseason and is a plus-nine when on the ice. Helm would score the game winner with just over five seconds to go.
The Avalanche will face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday in Denver.