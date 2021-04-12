DENVER - Mikko Rantanen scored twice to hit 25 goals, good for sole possession of second place in the league, and Philipp Grubauer handled a fiery effort from the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night. The Colorado Avalanche closed the regular-season series between the teams with a 4-2 win.
“We need to make a statement on these teams, whether we meet them again or not,” Cale Makar, who had two assists, said.
Rantanen send the puck under a sliding Ivan Prosvetov to extend the Avalanche lead to 3-0. He then sent a shot the length of the ice and into the empty cage after the Coyotes creeped back within a goal.
Samuel Girard took it around the boards and centered to Brandon Saad, who flicked it over Prosvetov’s glove for his 13th goal of the season. A little over halfway through a power play, Makar sent a shot over for Nathan MacKinnon to one-time for a 2-0 lead.
“I thought the MacKinnon line was exceptional. Makar was really good,” coach Jared Bednar said. “Gruby was probably our best player.”
Grubauer was given a true day off Sunday. He didn’t even have to sit on the bench, watching for pucks flying into the bench or picking choice words to encourage Jonas Johansson. Newly acquired goaltender Devan Dubnyk dressed while Grubauer rested.
Grubauer was ready for an active Monday, stopping 35 shots. He allowed a third-period goal through traffic and another off a defensive breakdown.
“He looked rested,” Rantanen said. “It was probably nice for him to have a couple days off to rest a little bit. He looked sharp, there were no rebounds or anything.”
Like the last game against the Coyotes, a 9-3 Avalanche win where Joonas Donskoi’s hat trick in 3:27 was the most normal thing that happened, this one was full of double-takes. Donskoi got a puck stuck in his pants. Rantanen’s stick blew apart and with his skate he attempted a clearance, losing his balance. An official had to use a zip tie to fix the net. And that was just the second period.
Similar to the last meeting, the top line got into a late kerfuffle. Rantanen was slashed and retaliated, sending bodies flying as Gabriel Landeskog dove in after him.
“I didn’t like it, so I just gave it back to him right away,” Rantanen said.
Arizona had a first-period goal confirmed, then disallowed. The officials concluded that the puck made it under Grubauer, who had Keaton Middleton in his lap and two other Avalanche players in his crease. A coaches’ review then determined Grubauer was interfered with and the goal was called back.