Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer is a first-time finalist for the Vezina Trophy, awarded to “to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position.”
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy and Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury are also in the running.
Grubauer, 29, said Fleury, 36, was one of the goaltenders he watched before breaking into the NHL. Vezina finalists could be at opposite ends of the ice Wednesday as Vegas and Colorado meet in Game 2 of the second round of the playoffs.
“I don’t think that happens too many times so I'm really looking forward to it,” Grubauer said. “It’s been a battle all season long with him. He's an unbelievable goalie.”
The three goaltenders, all of whom are still playing in the postseason, were the top vote-getters from ballots submitted by NHL general managers after the regular season. The winner will be announced during the Stanley Cup semifinals or final.
Grubauer is 5-0 this postseason, the longest win streak to start a playoff year in franchise history, according to the team.
Vasilevskiy won the trophy in 2018-19. Fleury is another first-time finalist.
“I’m not looking for individual awards, but this is definitely very flattering and I’m honored to be among these guys,” Fleury said.
Grubauer tied for the NHL lead with a career-high seven shutouts and was second in wins (30) and goals-against average (1.95) among goaltenders with more than 10 games played. He’s the third goalie in franchise history to become a Vezina finalist (Patrick Roy, twice, and Semyon Varlamov) and would be the franchise’s first winner.
“It’s not only an honor for myself. I think it represents the organization really well. It’s an honor, I think, for the coaching staff, for Jussi (Parkkila, the team’s goaltending coach), for everyone who’s putting time and effort into it behind the scenes.”
Fleury started seven of eight regular-season games against the Avalanche and the entire first round against the Minnesota Wild. He backed up Robin Lehner in Sunday’s Game 1, a 7-1 loss for the Golden Knights.
Fleury recorded 26 wins in 36 regular-season games played — the least of the three finalists, but they all had similar win percentages. He and Lehner secured the William M. Jennings Trophy on the team that allowed the fewest goals during the regular season. He was third in the NHL in goals-against average (1.98), save percentage (.928) and shutouts (six).
“We wouldn’t be here without the year he had,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said. “You've got to take your hat off to him.
“We've both got great goaltenders and it’s going to be hard to score. We're excited about the challenge and I know (Fleury’s) excited about getting in there and playing.”