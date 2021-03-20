The Colorado Avalanche will soon have another option to back up Philipp Grubauer. On Saturday the team traded for Jonas Johansson, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound Swedish goaltender who appeared in seven games for the Buffalo Sabres this season, in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick.
Johansson went 0-5-1 this season with the NHL’s last-place team with a 3.79 goals-against average and an .844 save percentage. He was a third-round Sabres draft pick in 2014.
Would-be backup goaltender Pavel Francouz is indefinitely sidelined with a lower-body injury. Hunter Miska has struggled in occasional starts and was returned to the Colorado Eagles (AHL) this week, with Adam Werner summoned to take his place. Werner backed up Grubauer on Saturday.
Colorado’s next two games are back-to-back in Arizona. Coach Jared Bednar said he’d wait until Johansson arrives before charting a course for him.
Johansson, 25, went 18-5-3 with three shutouts in 27 appearances with the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones in 2018-19, then followed up the next season in the AHL, posting a 14-4-5 record with a .921 save percentage with the Rochester Americans.
“He’s been on a steady progression, getting better and on a good development path,” Bednar said. “We're looking forward to getting him in the fold.”