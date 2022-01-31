It's a new club on a new continent for Auston Trusty, but his boss remains the same.
Colorado Rapids announced Monday the club had transferred the promising 23-year-old center back to English Premier League club Arsenal. The financial terms of the transfer were not released. Trusty will remain with the Rapids on loan until July 16, when Arsenal begins its preseason preparations. Trusty joined the Rapids ahead of the 2020 season and made 42 appearances for the Rapids. He played a team-high 2,970 minutes last season, starting all 33 matches and recording one goal and three assists.
"Auston is coming off an exceptional season in 2021 in which he played a vital role in helping us finish atop the Western Conference for the first time in our history," Pádraig Smith, Rapids executive vice president and general manager, said. "We remain committed to bringing through the top young players from Colorado and across the United States and to providing them with a platform to flourish, achieve success in MLS and earn the chance to make a move to Europe. Auston’s outstanding performances caught the eye of several European clubs over the past 12 months and we are privileged to be part of an organization with the reach and scale of KSE that allows us to help a player of Auston’s potential further his development and career aspirations in Europe."
Trusty started his Major League Soccer career as a homegrown player with Philadelphia Union before the Rapids acquired him in a trade. Trusty has spent some of this offseason training with the United States Men's National Team.
Arsenal is owned by Stanley Kroenke's Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, as are the Rapids.