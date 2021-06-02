Game 4 in Portland was a fight the Denver Nuggets did not look ready for, and they can expect an even rougher welcome Thursday when they look to eliminate the Trail Blazers from the postseason.
After trailing by as many as 33 points in a 20-point loss in front of 8,050 fans for Saturday’s Game 4 at Moda Center, the Nuggets will look to eliminate the home team in front of up to 10,000 fans in Game 6. Austin Rivers and coach Michael Malone say they’re up for the challenge, and for Rivers, that means separating the surroundings from the keys to success.
“Every game is a new life, so we’re not even trying to compare Game 6 to Game 4. Last game to this game, we know tomorrow is going to be a new game of its own,” Rivers said before Denver practiced Wednesday in Portland. “No matter what, we have to stick to what we do on defense, stick to what we do on offense, play the way we want to play. And if we do that – no matter what – we feel like we have a chance to win the game. So we just got to continue to focus on what we do, you know what I mean, and not even think about the atmosphere, how many points this guy is going to score or this run they might go on.”
What the Nuggets have done well enough to build a 3-2 series lead, Rivers explained, was play aggressively off star Nikola Jokic and defend as a team. Rivers can expect to spend some of Thursday’s game guarding Portland star Damian Lillard, who scored 55 points in Denver’s double-overtime win Tuesday, but Aaron Gordon and others will likely get a chance, too. In Game 4, however, Lillard wasn’t the problem. He went 1 of 10 from the field while the Nuggets let Norman Powell (29) and Jusuf Nurkic (17) combine for nearly 50 points in a blowout win.
“Game 4, we didn’t bring the requisite effort,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after the Game 5 win. “Our defensive disposition was not where it needed to be.”
With Portland a step closer to elimination and a couple of thousand extra fans in the building, the Nuggets can expect an even more challenging environment less than a week later. Denver will again be without Will Barton III and PJ Dozier, according to the league’s injury report.
“The closeout game is the toughest game of any series,” Malone said. “We know that their fans will be providing a tremendous atmosphere in Portland. Their players are not going to go quietly into that good night, so we’re going to get a hell of a good fight. We have to be the aggressor in everything we do.”
After finishing with eight points and two rebounds in Game 4, Rivers bounced back by getting the Nuggets off to a strong start in Game 5. He finished with 18 points and seven assists in 47 minutes Tuesday, which he said left him a little sore after an early flight Wednesday. Rivers expected others who played heavy minutes to feel similarly but also expressed the importance of mental stamina going into what’s expected to be a hostile environment.
“For us, (it’s important) understanding that they’re going to make runs and us continuing just to play basketball. They have too many good scorers, so they’re going to play high-level basketball at times and make tough shots,” Rivers said. “We just have to continue to play the way that we like to play.”