Spending a stretch of his ninth NBA season watching games from home was not part of Austin Rivers’ career plans, but he appears to be better off after a break.
By now, the former five-star recruit and tenth-overall pick in the 2012 draft saw himself playing in All-Star Games. Michael Porter Jr. remembers the potential his new Nuggets teammate showcased in his high school highlight reel.
“I’ve been a fan of Austin’s game since growing up. I think every player growing up knew who Austin Rivers was. He has one of the coldest mixtapes ever,” Porter said after the Nuggets beat the Knicks on Wednesday. “But, you know, in the league, he’s been in certain situations where he hasn’t been able to showcase that.”
After stops in New Orleans, Los Angeles, Washington and Houston, Rivers found himself without a team after the Knicks traded him to a rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder team that quickly released him midway through the season. It took a couple of months, and a season-ending injury to Jamal Murray, for Rivers to get back on an NBA court.
“I’m just lucky to be here and thankful to be here. I just don’t take this (crap) for granted, man,” Rivers said Wednesday. “Every game, I go out there and play hard as hell. When you get something taken away from you and you’re sitting at home for a month or two and you’re watching guys on TV, it changes you in a lot of ways.”
There was inward reflection on how he could be a better professional and a willingness to let go of things he cannot change, as much as he might like to.
“Listen, we can go back and forth about things in the past, but one thing I’ve learned is positive energy defeats everything,” Rivers said. “It’s so much easier to live life happier. It’s so much easier to live life positive instead of worrying about yourself and being involved in yourself.”
Wednesday’s post-game press conference would’ve been an easy time for Rivers to talk about himself. He hit 6 of his 9 attempts from 3-point range and scored 25 points off the bench, as the Nuggets blew out the franchise that traded Rivers to a team obviously building toward the future.
“He’s talked to me extensively about how tough it was for him in New York, and so he told me going into tonight how aggressive he was going to be,” Porter said. “You know he was going to try to get those dudes back, so I was just rooting for him all night.”
Rivers later offered a slight correction on Porter’s take. He said he reached a point where he finally felt like he could be aggressive with the Nuggets. Additional injuries to Monte Morris, Will Barton III and, most recently, PJ Dozier freed up some playing time.
“I think the opportunity is even greater now with all the injuries to the backcourt,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “So, Austin knows he’s going to get close to 30 minutes a night right now.”
In his first handful of games with the Nuggets, Rivers said his primary focus was avoiding mistakes. He tried to pick up his new team’s sets and teammates’ tendencies but had to do so in game settings with the Nuggets hardly practicing due to a compressed schedule. The big game Wednesday, Rivers said, was more about comfort level than opponent.
“I have my legs back. I know every play now. I know how guys play. Obviously, I’m still building, but like, this is the first time I went into a game really feeling good about myself, and it just so happened also to be, obviously, my former team,” Rivers said. “So it was just kind of like everything was there tonight, but it wouldn’t have mattered who we played tonight. I was coming out with that aggression and that energy.”
That boost off the bench is what Rivers says Malone is asking of him. It’s not the role he envisioned, but it’s better than being out of the league, something he may have realized during the break.
“As a player, I’ll be honest. In the past, like all of us do, you want to do well. You want to be this. You want to be that guy. I was that guy in high school. I wanted to be an All-Star. I still feel like I’m good enough to be that, but, like, that’s not my role here,” Rivers said.
“My role here is to be aggressive, and, obviously, I can have big nights like tonight. … I plan on having many more, but we’ve got an MVP here. … So you support that guy. We’ve got Michael, who is upcoming, and you support that guy. So I go in there, and I do my thing and I play hard, but whether I play, or whatever platform I’m on, or if I’m in the game (or) out of the game, I’m nothing but positive energy, man. That’s all I’m trying to bring to this team every game. Like I said, when you’re not playing for two months and something’s taken from you, it changed me, and I had to look in the mirror and say ‘OK, well, there’s things I still have to change.’ It’s not all New York’s fault or this (person’s) fault or this (person’s) fault. I have to do better, so I’m working on that every day.”