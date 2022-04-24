DENVER – The only debate regarding Austin Rivers’s defensive performance is the number of steals he recorded in the Nuggets’ Game 4 win.
The halftime box score gave him five, and his deflection with just over 30 seconds left and the Nuggets up two would’ve been six if one didn’t disappear along the way.
“They shorted me,” Rivers said. “I should’ve had six.”
Regardless of the total, his final steal went down as Denver’s biggest defensive play of the day.
“In that big moment, communication sometimes isn't there,” Monte Morris said. “That just shows you how locked in we were. We called the play before they even ran it.”
The sequence started with Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins, originally guarded by Will Barton III, setting a screen for Stephen Curry. The Warriors hoped Curry, who flared out to the near corner, would either get open or attract enough attention that Wiggins would have an uncontested roll to the hoop.
“When I saw Wiggins setting that screen, I knew exactly where he was going. I’ve seen them run that play a couple of times,” Rivers said.
“I knew I could get that steal. There was a lot of communication, though, tonight.”
Communication and physicality were issues in Games 1 and 2 in San Francisco. Improvement in those areas gave the Nuggets a chance in Game 3, and in Game 4, they did enough to force a return trip to San Francisco for Game 5.
“Our physicality tonight was the highest it’s been in the series,” Rivers said. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that led to us getting our first victory of the series.”
Denver forced 17 Golden State turnovers and turned those into 30 points. The Warriors also hit just 12 3s after hurting Denver from deep in the first three games of the season.
“Especially on the defensive end, I think we were more locked in, more physical,” Jokic said.
While Rivers again won the chain awarded to the team’s best defensive player, Aaron Gordon also earned some praise for his work on Jordan Poole, who entered Sunday as Golden State’s leading scorer. Poole finished 3 for 10 from the field and 1 of 5 from 3 for 11 points.
“He’s just crushed us,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “I thought Aaron Gordon was great on him. Then, I think Austin Rivers, guarding Poole, guarding Curry just being relentless … He had (four) steals at halftime. He was a big part of being that disruptive force on our defense.”
The defensive effort allowed the Nuggets to avoid elimination, but forcing a sixth game will require Denver’s defense to prevent the game-breaking runs the Warriors used to comfortably win the first two games of the series at Chase Center.
“I think we’ve done a better job as the series has gone on of handling their runs. Those first two games, when they would go on those runs, we would kind of get our head down and get frustrated a little bit,” Rivers said. “I think now, we respond. We just got to keep it going, man.”