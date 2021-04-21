DENVER — Austin Gomber’s first outing at Coors Field on April 4 was one of the worst of his career. Manager Bud Black chalked it up to new team jitters.
Whatever it was, he shook it off real fast. Since that day, Gomber has been one of the Rockies' most consistent and lethal starters in a rotation that has been the team’s rock this season.
"Every time I take the ball I want to go out and pitch well," he said. "Realistically, I know you aren't going to have your best stuff every day out, but there are ways to learn. I think today was one of those days where I was able to get ahead."
His curveball is his biggest asset, but he had a solid four-pitch mix Wednesday. He threw the curveball just 8% opening day, compared with 23.5% Wednesday. A particularly nasty one in the fourth inning struck out Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, leaving him with a perplexed look on his face as he exited the batter's box.
Maldonado was one of six players Gomber struck out, five of which came off that curveball. He gave up just two runs in the Rockies’ 6-3 win over the Astros. It was the Rockies' second straight victory and Colorado got its first series sweep of the season. Gomber pitched six innings, allowing two hits and two walks.
As the snow flurried for most of the game, players bundled up with ski masks and hand warmers for the second game in a row. Gomber said he started his warm-up routine earlier than normal Wednesday, and added a few extra pitches in the bullpen to stay warm. He also went into the tunnel between innings so that the wind was blocked, a tactic he picked up from Jon Gray, who started Tuesday night in the cold.
"It was cold out there," Gomber said. "It's not something I would ideally love to do every five days, but they had to go through the same conditions we did."
The Rockies' bats came alive for the second straight day. Seven players had at least one hit.
Raimel Tapia, the leadoff batter, was walked to start the game, and Ryan McMahon hit a single right after him. Trevor Story hit it deep to left field to bring Tapia and McMahon home, but Story was called out at third.
The Astros scored their only runs in the second to tie it, before Gomber and the Rockies' offense took control of the game.
Yonathan Daza, who got the start at center field for the second game in a row, hit a two-run home run in the second. That was Daza’s first home run in the majors, and the estimated distance was 415 feet. He plans to give the ball to his mother, his No. 1 fan.
"It felt incredible," Daza said. "Just a dream come true. I just remember one of my favorite players Miguel Cabrera hit one in the snow. I just kind of had that feeling going into the game today."
In the sixth inning, Dom Núñez continued his hot start, hitting it deep to center field. Garrett Hampson scored off that hit, and Núñez scored two batters later off a pop fly from Tapia.
The Rockies are off Thursday, then have games for 13 straight days, starting with the Phillies on Friday.