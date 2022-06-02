DENVER — Starting pitching was hailed as the hallmark of the Rockies' team heading into the 2022 season.
Instead, it's been the team's Achilles' heel.
That was the case yet again on Thursday, when Austin Gomber gave up nine earned runs on 10 hits, both career-highs. The Rockies, meanwhile, were beat up by the defending World Series champions Atlanta Braves, who took game one of the four-game series 13-6.
Gomber was just the latest Rockies' starter to have a grim performance. As a staff, the group has a 7.01 ERA since May 8. The team, meanwhile, has won just six of 23, a tell-tale sign of how much the Rockies' success depends on the guy on mound.
"It's going to be extremely key moving forward to have consistent performances from the rotation," manager Bud Black said. "We just haven't had it. The last couple of starts here have been rough."
Germán Márquez, their All-Star a year ago, has a 6.71 ERA, the second-worst among qualified starters in the league. Antonio Senzatela and Kyle Freeland aren't too far behind, with marks of 5.40 and 4.96, respectively.
Gomber, coming off his first season starting consistently in the majors, started this year strong, even pitching six shut out innings against the Tigers in April. But he has struggled mightly in his last two games. Last weekend, he made it just 1⅓ innings against the Nationals, giving up eight earned runs. On Thursday, he at least gave the Rockies' bullpen — which was taxed from the 19-inning doubleheader a day ago — some length, but it wasn't without consequences.
He started fine, getting through the first unfazed. He gave up three runs in the second, then the first of two home runs in the third. Then Travis d'Arnaud hit a grand slam in the fifth.
"It wasn't just one pitch all day," Gomber said. "It was the theme all day. Too many mistakes up the middle against a good team, you are going to have a day like that."
Gomber is the third player in franchise history to give up eight or more earned runs in consecutive starts and the first since 1998.
"it's frustrating," Gomber said. "Obviously the last two times out I haven't pitched how I'm capable of pitching and given us a chance to win, obviously."
So what do the Rockies do now? They'll have to stick with what they have, and hope their starters start to figure things out.
Chad Kuhl, who was acquired in the offseason, has fared fine. Ryan Feltner has done well in his spot starts. And with the Rockies' playing a string of doubleheaders, he will need to stay up and continue to produce.
Their top option in Triple-A is Peter Lambert, who is still limited after Tommy John surgery and wouldn't give more than four innings a game. They only have one Triple-A starter with a ERA under six.
The Rockies were counting on top pitching prospect Ryan Rolison to be ready this year, but he's out with what could be a season-ending shoulder injury. Helcris Olivarez, the No. 17 prospect, is on the 60-day injured list with a shoulder strain. Future starters Chris McMahon and Sam Weatherly are both also out with shoulder injuries. They likely wouldn't have been major league ready this year, but they are now even further away.
Kuhl will take the mound on Friday, followed by Freeland on Saturday as the Rockies' try to erase their pitching woes.
"It doesn't really matter how you get there," Gomber said. "You have to find a way to execute and make better pitches."