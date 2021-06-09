Austin Gomber turned a page in May, and hasn’t looked back since.
After allowing 19 walks in April, he was honest, and frankly frustrated, with his results. He reassured fans — already angry that he was the return of the Nolan Arenado trade, one of the most controversial in franchise history — that this was not the type of pitcher that he was.
In his last six starts, Gomber has proven just that. He has allowed just six runs since May 12, with an ERA of 1.58 in those starts. More notably, he has only four walks since May 1, including none on Wednesday for the second start in a row as he pitched five innings in Miami.
The Rockies went on to defeat the Marlins 4-3. It was manager Bud Black’s 300th with the Rockies, joining only Don Baylor (440) and Clint Hurdle (534) as the only managers to reach 300 wins with the club.
It was also just their league-worst fifth road win of the year, even lower than the Diamondbacks, who have lost 19 straight on the road, and the Rangers, who at one point had dropped 13 straight.
This win for the Rockies was against Marlins pitcher Braxton Garrett, who was called up earlier that day and was making his third major league start. The Rockies were able to get big hits early, and they drove up Garrett’s pitch count. They had him cornered at 67 already after the third inning, and he made it through four before he was pulled.
Raimel Tapia got things started from the leadoff spot, earning his 300th hit with a double to the opposite side. Charlie Blackmon hit a RBI single later in the inning to give the Rockies an early 1-0 lead.
Yonathan Daza, who has become a consistent presence at center field, hit his 14th RBI of the season in the third inning as Blackmon scored, and Tapia was able to score in the fourth on a passed ball. Connor Joe, who was called up on Wednesday after Matt Adams was placed on the injured list with a right elbow strain, had a RBI in the sixth inning to extend the Rockies lead. Joe had a six-hour journey to get to Miami from Albuquerque, and arrived at the stadium just three hours before the game started.
But the bullpen, which has shown improvements in the past week, gave the team a scare. Tyler Kinley gave up a two-run home run in the sixth as the Marlins moved within one. But Carlos Estévez, Mychal Givens and Daniel Bard were able to pitch clean innings.