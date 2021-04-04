DENVER - When the Rockies traded Nolan Arenado in exchange for Austin Gomber and four other players, the Rockies tried to justify it by saying Gomber would be able to bolster their rotation.
That statement didn’t hold true Sunday.
Gomber, making his first start for the Rockies, had a disastrous first inning. He made it just three innings, throwing 73 pitches, only half of which were strikes. He also had a career-high seven walks, four of which came in the first inning. The Rockies dropped their third straight to the Dodgers 4-2.
"It's really frustrating," Gomber said. "It's just not who I am. We'll learn from it and move on."
All of Gomber's pitches were off. His fastball was too high, his slider too low. His change-up and curveball were all over the place. He said that he felt fine physically, but that he was amped up and rushed his delivery. Gomber said he plans to review the video to see what he messed up, then he will try to forget about the start.
"I'm confident in my ability and the way I go about it," he said. "One bad outing is not going to change how I go about things."
Chi Chi Gonzalez started warming midway through the first inning, and came in for Gomber in the fourth. He looked solid in his second outing of the season, throwing three innings with two walks and two strikeouts. He allowed no hits or runs.
Gonzalez, the Rockies' fifth member of the rotation until Kyle Freeland returns from a shoulder sprain, does not have a scheduled start yet. With a day off Monday, manager Bud Black can start Germán Márquez again Tuesday. That means the team had the freedom to allow Gonzalez to have a long outing as a reliever Sunday. They may not need him to start until Saturday in San Francisco.
The Rockies didn’t help themselves on offense. They only had two hits through the first six innings, one of which came from Gomber. C.J. Cron had the other hit, a double. Garrett Hampson had an RBI double in the eighth to put the Rockies within two of the Dodgers.
Starting pitching was expected to be the Rockies' best unit this year, but that has not been the case. Aside from Germán Márquez, who pitched opening day, all the Rockies starters have struggled.
On Friday, Antonio Senzatela allowed seven hits and nine runs in 3.1 innings. Jon Gray exited early Saturday with a full-body cramp.
"You have to play a near perfect game to beat those guys, and we didn't do that," Garrett Hampson said.
Injury updates
Black said Gray was fine Sunday morning, and that he is expected to be able to make his next start. Raimel Tapia, who was dazed and had whiplash after hitting the outfield wall Saturday, was not in the lineup Sunday. Tapia came off the bench to pinch hit in the eighth inning and played left field in the ninth.
Josh Fuentes had left wrist soreness and was a late scratch. It started to flare up during the game Saturday, and it was very sore when he woke up Sunday so they decided to take him out of the lineup.