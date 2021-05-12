DENVER — Austin Gomber didn’t get his revenge in his return to St. Louis on Sunday. But he did pitch a nearly spotless game Wednesday at Coors Field.

It came just in time. The Rockies had lost five games in a row, including the first of the doubleheader. But the second game belonged to Gomber, with some help from Josh Fuentes, as the Rockies defeated the Padres 3-2.

In St. Louis, Gomber, who was traded in February as part of the Nolan Arenado deal, pitched decent, but not well enough to give his new team an advantage. He was somber afterward, upset that the Rockies dropped yet another game with him on the mound.

On Wednesday though, Gomber was on from the first pitch. The Padres' only score came was an unearned run on an error from right fielder Charlie Blackmon. Gomber pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and no earned runs. He struck out all three batters in the fifth, two pitches off an immaculate inning.

Gomber used his fastball nearly 40 percent of the time, but split the rest of his pitches evenly between his slider, curveball and change-up. His only minor blip came in the sixth inning, when he walked Manny Machado. He was removed after that in favor of Daniel Bard, who pitched the sixth and seventh. Bard gave up a RBI single to Victor Caratini, who had a grand slam in the first game.

The only runs for the Rockies came from Fuentes, who hit a two-run home run in the second inning. He was also the hero in the eighth inning, hitting a RBI single to send Charlie Blackmon home.