It’s unclear who scored the game-winning goal for the Switchbacks in a 1-0 win over Tulsa on Saturday at Weidner Field, but whose effort set up the critical sequence was unmistakable.
Just around the hour mark, Austin Dewing, making his first professional start, found himself in a footrace with Tulsa centerback Cyprian Hedrick. Just after Dewing, a local product who graduated from Air Academy and Air Force, pulled in front and got a touch on the ball, Hedrick clipped Dewing’s ankles with a sliding tackle and earned a yellow card.
Colorado Springs left back Ish Jome played the free kick into a crowd in the box and watched the ball trickle off the far post and into the goal.
The public announcer credited Shane Malcolm with the goal immediately after, but the winger wasn’t so sure.
“Do you want me to be honest with you?” he asked. “I just challenged for the header, and we both looked in the goal and it was in there.”
Available replays provided little clarification as the ball comes off a mass of bodies with no player clearly getting the last touch. If not for Dewing’s hustle, there would be no need for debate.
“Austin showed his hunger tonight,” interim coach Wolde Harris said after earning his first win. “That’s part of his game, to do that type of work and come up with things. That was great for him.”
Harris said he challenged his team to win the one-on-one battles against a physical Tulsa side. That happened, the coach said, in the midfield with Jordan Schweitzer and Rony Argueta and in the back line where Jome, Abdul Rwatubyaye, Kris Reaves and Jordan Burt helped goalkeeper Andre Rawls to another clean sheet.
“Attention to detail was definitely there tonight,” Harris said. “I think that translated into us doing the little things well.”
Tulsa seemed to control possession for the first 10 or 15 minutes before the Switchbacks settled in and created a couple of quality chances. Matt Hundley and Malcolm each had promising looks at goal blocked out for corner kicks in the opening 45 minutes, but the Switchbacks had to wait for Dewing’s effort to break through. He continued to assist his teammates after the final whistle, crediting Malcolm with the goal.
“Just give it all I got toward that ball and good things will come of it. Shane put a nice one in the net,” Dewing said.
“That’s just how I’ve always played. Talent without hard work is nothing. That’s how I grew up. I had great coaches, great teachers that taught me that.”
Win-win day for Switchbacks
Earlier Saturday, the Colorado Pride Switchbacks U23 team beat Park City 3-0 to cap a 9-2-1 regular season in USL League 2 that produced a Mountain Division title for the second-year club.
Diego Zaltron’s squad will take a plus-15 goal differential into the postseason, which starts next weekend in California.
“We scout the best talent out there, the players practice with the pro team and ultimately the whole idea is that we see them early on,” Zaltron said.
“The whole idea with (League 2) was to have a branch between the youth and the pro.”
Tucker Bone and Dewing played for the club last summer before completing senior years at Air Force and signing with the Switchbacks.
Former Switchbacks return to Weidner Field
Saturday also served as a reunion of sorts, as AJ Ajeakwa and Toby Uzo took the field for Tulsa after playing with the Switchbacks last season.
Ajeakwa, who celebrated his birthday Saturday, came on at the half and shared a first bump with Malcolm, while Uzo came on later.
“Seeing friends on the field is always beautiful,” Malcolm said.