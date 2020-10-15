Atlantic Hockey, which includes Air Force, announced Thursday that the season will begin in less than a month - the weekend of Nov. 13-14.
While the Falcons are clearly the outliers in the conference in several ways, the plan outlined in a news release by the conference highlighted those differences.
To “mitigate some of the risk factors regarding COVID-19 exposure during travel,” Atlantic Hockey will be split into eastern and western pods and Air Force is the odd man out in the 11-team league, which added Long Island University as a scheduling partner for the season. The Sharks added a men’s hockey team just this spring.
Air Force is the only team not located in the Northeast.
The schedule allows for four nonconference games per team and that is left to each institution.
The eastern pod contains AIC, Army, Bentley, Holy Cross, and Sacred Heart. The western pod is made up of Canisius, Mercyhurst, Niagara, RIT, and Robert Morris.
All pod teams will play five games against each pod member, plus two each against Air Force and LIU for 22 league games. Air Force will play each team twice and face off against the Sharks four times, twice at home and twice on the road. That makes for only 20 league games for the Falcons.
That disparity is one of the reasons the league standings are set to be determined by point percentage this season. In addition, Atlantic Hockey reasoned that “unfortunately there is no guarantee each team plays a full league schedule,” according to the release. Win percentage was not feasible as “wins are not valued the same” in the 3-on-3 overtime model it now uses.
The Atlantic Hockey Tournament is on the horizon. It’s set to include all 11 teams and be played over three weekends with the latter stages taking place at Buffalo’s LECOM HarborCenter.
Atlantic Hockey said in the release that it is still working to finalize return-to-play protocols, “including testing, screening, sanitization, and other preventative measures.”
Air Force’s schedule will follow.