DENVER — If fans were expecting a classic, high-offense Coors Field game on Friday night, they were surely disappointed.
After popping off earlier this week — with fifty-seven runs scored in the first four games of the homestand — Friday night turned into a good old-fashioned pitchers' duel. Braves' starter Max Fried pitched eight shutout innings, while Rockies' Chad Kuhl pulled out six.
For nine innings, the game remained scoreless, just the second time in the 27-year history of Coors Field that has happened. The Braves broke it up in the top of the 10th, scoring on a wild pitch from Carlos Estévez. Atlanta scored two more runs in the inning, and the Rockies could only counter with one as the Braves took the 3-1, extra-inning win.
The Rockies were in desperate need of a good outing from Kuhl as the rotation came into the game with a 7.01 ERA. He delivered once again.
"I would hope it's momentum," manager Bud Black said. "It's been too rocky ... we need to straighten it out.'
Kuhl muddled through the first inning, getting taxed by the strong Braves lineup. He got some help from his defenders. After Atlanta's Dansby Swanson left to steal second, Ronald Acuña Jr. took off for home. Catcher Elias Díaz caught the throw from Brendan Rodgers and timed his block perfectly to prevent the run.
Kuhl needed 29 pitches to get through that inning. But he sailed through the rest of the night, giving up only three more hits.
"I was a little out of whack there in the first, just flying open," Kuhl said. "Felt like the fastball command really was key. I threw a ton of good fastballs in the zone and around the zone, got better after that first for sure."
Alex Colomé, Tyler Kinley and Daniel Bard came on in relief, all also shutting out the Braves.
Fried, meanwhile, put on a show. He adapted to Coors Field perfectly, 14 of his 19 outs were ground balls. He held the Rockies hitless until the fourth, when Connor Joe broke it up with a base hit. He beat the Rockies' bats with the inside fastball, mixing in the off-speed pitches later.
"He's got really good stuff," Joe said. "It's going to be a tough day to hit when the pitcher with that kind of stuff is doing exactly what he wants."
Two top prospects out for season
Right-handed pitcher Ryan Rolison and infielder Colton Welker both need season-ending shoulder surgery. The pair will each miss a third straight season.
Rolison, 24, suffered a left shoulder strain during spring training and was put on the 60-day injured list at the end of March. He made just 10 starts a year ago after having his appendix removed, then breaking his hand in a freak batting practice accident. Rolison has not debuted, but the Rockies had him as their No. 6 starter heading into the spring and likely would have been ready this year. .
Welker, 24, debuted at the end of last season, spending nearly a month in the majors after serving his suspension for taking a banned substance. Both Rolison and Welker missed the 2020 season, with no minor league play during the pandemic.