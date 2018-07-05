Athletes since 1980 who played in NFL and MLB
Bo Jackson: Rushed for 2,782 yards on only 515 carries (5.4 yards per carry) with two touchdown runs over 90 yards for Raiders from 1987-90. Hit .250 with 141 home runs and 82 stolen bases in 2,393 at-bats in major leagues from 1986-94, including 32 home runs and 105 RBIs for the Royals in 1989.
Deion Sanders: A Hall of Fame cornerback/kick returner with 53 interceptions and 19 TDs in his 1989-2005 NFL career (he didn’t play 2001-2003). Hit .262 with 186 stolen bases in his 1989-2001 baseball career. In 97 games in 1992 with Atlanta, Sanders hit .304 with 14 triples, eight homers and 26 stolen bases.
Brian Jordan: Started 30 games at defensive back for Falcons (1989-91) with five interceptions. Switched to baseball in 1992 and played until 2006 and hit .282 with 184 home runs and 119 stolen bases. In 1998, hit .314 with 25 home runs for Cardinals.
Drew Henson: Best known for splitting time as starting quarterback with Tom Brady at Michigan in 1998-99. Signed a $17 million contract in 1998 to play with Yankees, but managed only one hit in nine at-bats in 2002-03. Played in NFL with Cowboys in 2004 and Lions in 2008. Threw 20 passes with one INT, one TD.
Also: D.J. Dozier, Chad Hutchinson, Matt Kinzer.
